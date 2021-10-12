Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $2,096,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,963 shares of company stock worth $4,158,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

