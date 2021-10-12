Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.78

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as low as $4.60. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1,531 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $968.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

