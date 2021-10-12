Cosmo Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $187,882.55 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $187,882.55 and $124.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00215474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00094050 BTC.

About Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

