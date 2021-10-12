Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Steginsky Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Steginsky Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 20.7% of Steginsky Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steginsky Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 99.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,882. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

