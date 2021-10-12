Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Shares of COST opened at $449.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The stock has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

