Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

Shares of COST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.81. The stock had a trading volume of 36,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,882. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.16. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

