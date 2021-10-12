COTI Reaches Market Cap of $437.66 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. COTI has a market capitalization of $437.66 million and $102.88 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COTI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00061527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00123315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.14 or 0.99951808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.18 or 0.06219066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

