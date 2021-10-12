Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) PT Lowered to $32.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

CPNG has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Coupang alerts:

NYSE:CPNG opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. Coupang has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.