Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Cousins Properties also posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $522,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

