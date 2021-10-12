Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUZ stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

