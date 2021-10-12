Covalent Price Hits $1.22 on Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $60.35 million and approximately $18.35 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00124396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00077139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,292.09 or 1.00069819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.81 or 0.06177139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

