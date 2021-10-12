Covalent Reaches One Day Volume of $15.74 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Covalent has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $59.44 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00058541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00125525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,973.74 or 0.99877559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.36 or 0.06097724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.