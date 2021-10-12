Covington Capital Management Acquires 17,089 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 941,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

