Covington Capital Management Acquires 3,319 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.01. The company had a trading volume of 940,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278,368. The company has a market capitalization of $902.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock valued at $875,298,584. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

