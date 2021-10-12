Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,180. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.