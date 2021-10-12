Covington Capital Management Buys 1,600 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $213.52. The stock had a trading volume of 47,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,240. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.98. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

