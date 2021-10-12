Covington Capital Management Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $93,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,546,109. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.07. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

