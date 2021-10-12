Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.09. 179,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,217. The company has a market capitalization of $416.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

