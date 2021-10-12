Covington Capital Management Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $125,336,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.58. 444,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,566,235. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $206.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

