Covington Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

VO traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

