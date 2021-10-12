Covington Capital Management Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,931,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,562,000 after purchasing an additional 750,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,340. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

