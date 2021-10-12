Covington Capital Management Has $10.21 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $196.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,275. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

