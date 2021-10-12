Covington Capital Management Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,831. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

