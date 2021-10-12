Covington Capital Management Has $16.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725,801 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,578. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

