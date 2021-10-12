Covington Capital Management Has $25.61 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 201,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

