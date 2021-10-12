Covington Capital Management Has $33.55 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 117.3% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

JPM stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.01. The company had a trading volume of 471,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,133. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.43. The stock has a market cap of $493.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.