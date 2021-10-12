Covington Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.95. 114,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,915. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

