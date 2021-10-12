Covington Capital Management Purchases 128 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $56.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,722.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,791.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,525.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

