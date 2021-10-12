Covington Capital Management Purchases 571 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,557 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 73.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $579.58. 40,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. The company has a market cap of $276.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $630.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

