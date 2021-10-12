Covington Capital Management Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $528.94. 18,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

