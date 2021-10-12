Covington Capital Management Sells 1,186 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.41. The company had a trading volume of 98,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,960. The company has a market capitalization of $357.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

