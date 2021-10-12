Covington Capital Management Sells 1,452 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $181.22. 46,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,220. The firm has a market cap of $157.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.