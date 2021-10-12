Covington Capital Management Sells 1,475 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 83,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 215,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 167,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.32. The company had a trading volume of 223,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

