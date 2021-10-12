Covington Capital Management Sells 463 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $297.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

