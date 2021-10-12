Covington Capital Management Sells 868 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.08. 184,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506,522. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $314.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.10.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

