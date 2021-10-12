Covington Capital Management Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.5% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 124.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 26.8% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 25,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

ACN stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.20. 52,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,573. The company has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.