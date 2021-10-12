Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Cream has a market cap of $38,606.94 and approximately $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,068.65 or 0.99973418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00302590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.76 or 0.00220302 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.97 or 0.00507970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.