Cream Trading 58.6% Higher This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $32,975.09 and approximately $12.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,277.78 or 1.00044385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00060473 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00320650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00224630 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.87 or 0.00545519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009595 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002558 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

