Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Creative Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitised sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, and software.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.