Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $11.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post earnings of $11.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $11.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.02. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $13.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $51.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.88 to $52.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $38.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $40.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $621.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $671.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $592.25 and its 200 day moving average is $481.66.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total value of $4,560,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,551 shares of company stock worth $56,512,838. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

