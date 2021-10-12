Credit Suisse Group Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to C$54.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,630. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.