Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSDVY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV Panalpina A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,516. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.09. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $133.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

