Credits Price Tops $0.0420 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $9.38 million and $263,673.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

