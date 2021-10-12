Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.98

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 152.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

