Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.50

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.17, with a volume of 4734802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.69.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.