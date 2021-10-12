Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Position Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEQP. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.57. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

