CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,604.82

CRH plc (LON:CRH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,604.82 ($47.10) and traded as low as GBX 3,381 ($44.17). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,410 ($44.55), with a volume of 354,739 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The company has a market capitalization of £26.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,687.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,604.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

