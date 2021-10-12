Critical Contrast: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) & MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Washington Trust Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 29.06% 13.93% 1.29% MetroCity Bankshares 39.36% 18.46% 2.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and MetroCity Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $269.38 million 3.52 $69.83 million $4.00 13.70 MetroCity Bankshares $104.72 million 5.23 $36.39 million $1.41 15.22

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetroCity Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats MetroCity Bankshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services. Its portfolio includes construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgages, and consumer and other. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.

