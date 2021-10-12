Critical Survey: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Analog Devices and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 26.15% 18.86% 10.62% Pixelworks -65.70% -40.29% -27.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Analog Devices and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 4 20 0 2.83 Pixelworks 0 3 2 0 2.40

Analog Devices presently has a consensus target price of $183.92, suggesting a potential upside of 11.82%. Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.12%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.60 billion 10.81 $1.22 billion $4.91 33.50 Pixelworks $40.85 million 5.85 -$26.53 million ($0.39) -11.69

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Pixelworks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

