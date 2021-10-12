CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Short Interest Update

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the September 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,869,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRWG traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 109,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. CrowdGather has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc is a social networking, Internet company, that specializes in developing and hosting forum based websites and provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. It also develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played over the Internet and on social networking sites and mobile platforms.

