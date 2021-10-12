CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Short Interest Update

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the September 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,869,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CRWG traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 109,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. CrowdGather has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About CrowdGather
